Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,983.0 days.

Atos Stock Performance

AEXAF opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. Atos has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

