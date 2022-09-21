Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

