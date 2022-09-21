AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,131.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,094.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,605.97 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,234.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.