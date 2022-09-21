B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Purchases 823 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,983.33).

BPM opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £112.40 million and a PE ratio of 638.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.58. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.39).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

