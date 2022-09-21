B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Purchases 823 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,983.33).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance
BPM opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £112.40 million and a PE ratio of 638.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.58. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.39).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
