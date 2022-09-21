B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 7,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 163,336 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.03.

Specifically, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -231.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

