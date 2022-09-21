Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.17. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 573,570 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 265,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.