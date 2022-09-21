Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

