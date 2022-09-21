Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 0.3%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 3,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.