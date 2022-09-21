Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Relx worth $211,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.00.

Relx Stock Down 2.0 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

Relx stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.