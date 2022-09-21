Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE BOH opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after buying an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

