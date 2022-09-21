Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Up 1.7%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

