Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 118,156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,833.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

