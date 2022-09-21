Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Shares Down 0.7%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 274.61 and last traded at 277.13. Approximately 3,256,361 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 278.95.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 288.07.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total value of 333,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,891,077.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total transaction of 333,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,891,077.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 59.67 per share, for a total transaction of 32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,167,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,682,309.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.