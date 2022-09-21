Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $414,501.00 and last traded at $419,869.00. 2,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $421,339.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433,274.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460,897.76.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hathaway

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Director Ronald L. Olson bought 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $245,784.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,110.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,167,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,682,309 in the last three months.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.