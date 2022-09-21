Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE BERY opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

