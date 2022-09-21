Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 6.5%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 149,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 82,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Better Choice by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

