Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Charles James John Lewinton Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £120,950 ($146,145.48).

Big Technologies Price Performance

LON BIG opened at GBX 294 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £853.39 million and a PE ratio of 7,350.00. Big Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.21 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 374 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.51.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Technologies from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.