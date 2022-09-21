Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.74. 37,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 9,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.