Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of BFLBY stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Further Reading

