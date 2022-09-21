bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 15.3% on Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 282,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,217,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Up 15.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

