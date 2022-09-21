BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 26.59 and last traded at 26.70. Approximately 9,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 18,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 26.99.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

