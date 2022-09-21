Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Critical Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.71 -$1.54 billion ($0.58) -30.64 Boxed $177.27 million 0.42 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

This table compares Coupang and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -5.10% -45.82% -11.81% Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60 Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $21.99, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 320.71%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coupang beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

