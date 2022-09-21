Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,154 put options.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.9 %

BYD stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.