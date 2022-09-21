Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,154 put options.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.9 %
BYD stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.