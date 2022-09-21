BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,382,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 3,149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.
BrainChip Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at 0.60 on Wednesday. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.26 and a 52-week high of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.71.
BrainChip Company Profile
