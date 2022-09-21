Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,410.8 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of BRBOF stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Brembo has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
About Brembo
