Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 5.8%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 68,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The stock has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.47. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 156.10% and a negative net margin of 643.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
