Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Trading Down 0.7%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 841,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,435,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Bright Green Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
