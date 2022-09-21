Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 12,380 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.