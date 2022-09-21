Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 59,455 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

