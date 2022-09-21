Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

