Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

