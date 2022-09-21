Brookstone Capital Management Buys 15,048 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

