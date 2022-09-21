Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,255 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

