Brookstone Capital Management Buys 40,578 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

