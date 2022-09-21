Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.