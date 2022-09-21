Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

