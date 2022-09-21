Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

