Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

