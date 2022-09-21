Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

