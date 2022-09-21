Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Equifax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

