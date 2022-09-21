Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.