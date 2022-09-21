Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 713.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,855 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

