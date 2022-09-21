Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average of $225.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.