Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $431.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

