Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

