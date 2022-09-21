Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.