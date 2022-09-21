Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.67 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

