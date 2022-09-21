Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.