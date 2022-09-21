Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

