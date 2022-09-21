Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

